Draw for the FBD Insurance Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship deemed null and void after ”genuine error”

The draw for the FBD Insurance Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship has been deemed null and void.

Tipperary GAA County Board and Tipperary GAA Competitions Control Committee have acknowledged that an error was made when drawing the second seed teams last Thursday.

They say ”while the error was genuine, it was not rectified satisfactorily at the time”.

A new draw for the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Groups will now take place tomorrow Monday evening at 8.30pm.

Tipperary GAA apologise unreservedly to all those affected by this mistake.