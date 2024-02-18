Draw game for Tipp in London

The Tipperary senior footballers made the trip overseas for their National Football League game this afternoon.

Paul Kelly’s side made the trip to McGovern Park in Ruislip to take on London in their Division Four encounter at 1pm.

The Premier come into the game following their away win over Longford two weeks ago whilst it’s been two narrow defeats from two for the Londoners.

Tipperary and London stayed toe to toe in the first half, starting the intermission with a score of London 1-06, Tipp 0-6.

This even playing continued in the second half, with a final score of London 1-8, Tipp 0-11.

A draw game.