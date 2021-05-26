DRA decision on 2020 Camogie club series pushed back until later in the week

A decision on whether the 2020 All-Ireland Club Camogie series will be allowed to proceed has been pushed back.

The Disputes Resolution Authority had been expected to make a decision tonight, after the 35 remaining clubs in the competition, including Drom-Inch and Thurles Sarsfields, brought their case against the Camogie Association.

However, Tipp FM has learned this evening that the DRA’s ruling has been pushed back by a few days.

Last year’s championship was down to the Munster final stage, and there has been a clamour among the remaining clubs to have the series played out.