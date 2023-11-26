Dingle draw curtain down on Clonmel’s Munster Championship campaign

Kerry club Dingle have brought the curtain down on Clonmel Commercials’ 2023 Munster club championship campaign. The visitors produced a sparkling last five minutes to run out 0-13 to 0-10 on a bleak day in Semple Stadium.

A tight contest right from throw-in, Commercials actually entered the interval with a one point advantage, leading 0-05 to 0-04, but the Kerry club started to assume control as the second-half unfolded. Led by Kerry stars Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan, they broke forward in numbers and slotted a number of impressive scores, particularly in the latter stages of the half – when the game was in the balance. Ultimately, two late points in additional time secured a three point victory over an exhausted Clonmel side, who tried relentlessly but fell short at the final hurdle.

Dingle will now progress on to a Munster final clash against Castlehaven of Cork, who themselves ran out easy winners over Waterford county champions Rathgormack in Fraher Field.