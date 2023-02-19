The Dillon Quirke Foundation will hold its biggest fundraiser this afternoon in Semple Stadium.

Putting league rivalries aside today, close neighbours Kilkenny and Tipp will go head-to-head in a Senior Hurling Challenge to raise funds for the foundation.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation aims to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and save lives by screening every GAA club player from the age of 12 and up across Ireland.

Kick off for the game is at 2pm and there are a number of ways to support today’s fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased online, people who can’t attend today’s game can watch the live stream; and donations can be made through the Dillion Quirke Foundation website or GoFundMe, with all proceeds going towards the foundation’s mission.

To purchase tickets: https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/tipperary-gaa/

Purchase your live stream pass here: https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/

To donate to the Dillon Quirke Foundation, please follow the link: https://www.dillonquirkefoundation.com/

To donate to the GoFundMe, please follow the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/d4vp55-dillon-quirke-foundation