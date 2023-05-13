Day one and two of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series had mixed results for Ireland

Day one and two of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series had mixed results for Ireland.

The Irish squad, which includes Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, is in Toulouse in the hopes of securing a place in the Olympics for the first time.

They defeated France 27-7 in their opening match.

The Tipp Town native scored three tries in that game against the host nation.

Later in the evening, they went on to suffer a 33-12 loss against Australia in the evening.

This morning saw the Irish squad take a dominant 36-7 win over Brazil with the help of two tries from Murphy Crowe.

They next faced off against Australia again, where they were beaten 17-7.

Tomorrow morning, the Ireland 7s will be up against Fiji in the 5th place semi final, with kick-off set for 8am.

A higher finish over Fiji and the UK will send Ireland through to Paris in 2024.