Dates set for Munster Hurling and Football Championships

The Munster C-C-C have confirmed that this year’s Munster Hurling Championship will begin on Sunday June 27th.

Waterford will play Clare in a quarter-final in Thurles, with the winner to face Tipperary in the semi-finals in the 4th of July.

Reigning provincial and All Ireland champions Limerick begin their campaign with a semi-final against Cork on Saturday July 3rd.

The Munster Football Championship gets underway a day before the hurling, on June 26th.

Kerry will play Clare in a quarter-final in Killarney, with the winners facing defending champions Tipperary a fortnight later on Saturday, July 10th..

Cork await the winners of the quarter-final meeting of Limerick and Waterford.