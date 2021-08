Clonmel’s Rosemary Gaffney will make her long awaited Paralympic debut in Tokyo later this morning.

The 62-year-old competes for Ireland in the Para-Dressage competition, after previously travelling to the London and Rio Games as a reserve.

The ‘Grade 4’ competition in which she competes is due to start just before 10am Irish Time, with Rosemary and her horse Werona to perform just after 11.30am.

The top eight combinations per grade will progress to the Individual Freestyle Test.