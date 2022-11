A Clonmel man has been appointed as the new National Paracycling Coach with Cycling Ireland.

Jamie Blanchfield will work closely with High Performance Director Iain Dyer and Head Coach Neill Delahaye in leading Ireland’s Paracycling programme for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Jamie founded a successful endurance sports coaching service and has been head coach since 2018.

He comes on board after working with Cycling Ireland in a number of High Performance projects over the past five years.