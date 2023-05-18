Rás Tailteann hits North Tipp today

Conor McGoldrick of the UK Richardsons Trek team won yesterday’s opening stage of the Rás Tailteann from Navan to Birr meaning he will wear the leader’s yellow jersey on today’s run from Birr to Ennis.

Along the 155 kilometre route the riders will pass through Terryglass, Colbaun, Puckaun and Nenagh before a category 3 climb at Portroe.

After that the race heads to Ballina and across the Shannon into County Clare.

It was a good day for the local riders involved yesterday with Tipp Town’s Simon Ryan part of the main break of the day and finishing 22nd as part of the Limerick Greenmount Cycling Academy squad.

19 year old Carrick on Suir rider Patrick O’Loughlin – who is on Team Ireland – picked up King of the Mountains points on the stage.

Today’s stage starts at 11am.