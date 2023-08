Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin took another impressive win yesterday taking the Collins Christle Memorial Race.

The Panduit Carrick Wheelers rider made the trip to Kilmessan where the Irish international was to the fore from the start.

He was part of a break which went clear on the 2nd of 6 laps which never gained more than 30 seconds of a lead. However they worked hard to stay clear with O’Loughlin sprinting to victory.