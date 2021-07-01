O’Loughlin: Deceuninck Quick Step manager comments not surprising

A former coach of Sam Bennett says the Carrick on Suir cyclist is just the latest in a long line of people to find themselves on the receiving end of criticism from one of the most outspoken men in professional cycling

Bennett – who is not competing in this year’s Tour de France due to an injury sustained earlier this month – has been in the firing line from the general manager of his Deceuninck Quick Step team.

Patrick Lefevere has made some outrageous comments in recent newspaper articles where he has called into question the multi Grand Tour stage winners mental strength among other things.

Cycling Ireland National Junior Coach Martin O’Loughlin from Carrick on Suir says Lefevere loves controversy.

“He’s trying to be a team manager and he’s also trying to be a columnist for a newspaper.”

“It’s really a case of paper never refused ink – every Saturday he comes out with something controversial.”

“He’s got form in this regard – he’s been doing it for years. He just picks a target and just goes full blunderbuss at it. Unfortunately Sam is in his sights at the minute.”

“It’s ugly but it’s not something we’d be totally surprised at knowing the things he’s come out with in the past.”