Tipperary’s Sam Bennett will not be competing in this year’s Tour de France.

His Bora Hansgrohe squad have announced seven of the eight riders who will take to the start line in Bilbao on July 1st.

The Carrick on Suir sprinter isn’t among them so misses out on the chance to go in search of more stage wins and the coveted Green Points Jersey which he previously won in 2020.

Bora say the eighth rider will be decided this weekend and will be another climber rather than a sprinter.