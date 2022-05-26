Impressive line up for Rás Tailteann

The 67th edition of the Rás Tailteann has attracted a top class field.

Among the riders who will battle it out at the end of the opening stage into the Premier County next month will be teams from the Netherlands, the Isle of Man and England.

They will be going up against the best of the home grown talent as well for the five day race which sets out from Dublin on Wednesday June 15th as the peloton covers the 140 kilometres to Horse & Jockey.

Stage 2 takes in a number of towns and villages in Tipp as the riders head from Horse & Jockey to Castleisland. Along the way they will pass through Thurles, Holycross, Clonoulty, Dundrum, Tipp Town, Lattin and Emly

The other stages will finish in Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan and Blackrock.