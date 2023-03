The annual Bobby Power Memorial takes place in Carrick on Suir tomorrow.

The event promoted by Panduit Carrick Wheelers is one of the most popular early season races on the calendar.

The main event for A1 and A2 riders will cover 100 kilometres – it gets underway at 11am.

A3’s face into an 80 kilometre race for the Tommy Sheehan Memorial while the Landy Cup for A4 riders is over 60 kilometres.

Race headquarters is at Clonea GAA Club.