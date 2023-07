A cyclist who is very familiar with the roads on North Tipperary will make history this weekend.

Offaly’s Megan Armitage will become the first Irish rider to compete in the women’s Tour de France.

The 26 year old Birr native will link up with five of her teammates from the Arkea Pro Cycling Team for the eight day event which starts with a flat 124 kilometre stage in Clermont Ferrand on Sunday.