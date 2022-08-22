Bennett is really back with a bang

Sam Bennett holds the Green Jersey of points leader in the Vuelta a Espana after three stages of the final Grant Tour of the year.

The Carrick on Suir rider took his second victory of this year’s event with yesterday’s sprint finish into Breda in the Netherlands.

That made him only the second Irishman after Sean Kelly to win 10 stages in Grand Tours.

The riders are taking a rest today as the race heads back to Spain before returning to action on Tuesday when they will travel a mountainous route of 152.5km.