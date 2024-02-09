Bennett makes debut for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has made a promising start to his 2024 season.

Having changed teams in the off season the 33 year old took to the start line for the opening stage of the Tour de Provence in the colours of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

The former Tour de France Green Jersey winner finished an impressive 7th in the flat 5 kilometre individual time trial in Marseille some 12 seconds behind stage winner Mads Pederson of Lidl Trek.

Todays stage covers 157 kilometres and is likely to finish in a bunch sprint.