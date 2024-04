Tipperary’s Sam Bennet is showing signs that he is coming into form.

The Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale rider has notched up two podium finishes in the opening three stages of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in France.

He finished 3rd on yesterday’s stage following on from his 2nd place on Stage 2.

The four day event finishes today with a 175 kilometre stage to Le Mans with the Carrick man 4th overall and 3rd in the Points classification.