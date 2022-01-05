Bennett to get 2022 campaign underway in Middle East

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett looks set to make a welcome return to action next month.

The Carrick man has re-joined former team Bora Hansgrohe after two seasons with Deceuninck Quick Step – the last of which was marred by a knee injury.

One of the best sprinters in the world, the 31 year old will take to the start line for the 5-day Saudi Tour which starts on February 1st.

He will follow this with the World Tour ranked UAE Tour, where he won two stages last year.

Prior to the Middle East races, Bennett and the rest of the Bora Hansgrohe squad will take part in a training camp in Mallorca from January 13th to 25th.