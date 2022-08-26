Bennett extends lead in battle for Vuelta Green Jersey

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has gained some valuable points in his battle to take the Green Jersey in the Vuelta Espana.

However the Bora Hansgrohe sprinter will probably be disappointed that he didn’t take yet another stage win.

The 31 year old Carrick man won the bunch sprint for 6th place – just 29 seconds behind a 5-man break which stayed clear on the 190 kilometre 7th stage which included a Category One climb.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel still leads the overall classification while Bennett is now 15 points clear in the Points Classification.

There are six categorised climbs tomorrow including a mountain top finish on the Category One Colláu Fancuaya. Yernes y Tameza in Asturias.