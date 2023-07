Tipperary’s Sam Bennett takes to the start line for the 7-day Tour of Poland tomorrow.

It opens with a 184 kilometre stage which is likely to end in a bunch sprint with the Carrick man hoping to be at the head of affairs.

The Bora- Hansgrohe rider missed out on selection for the recent Tour de France but will be aiming to compete in the upcoming Tour of Spain and has also been selected on the Irish team for the World Championships in Scotland.