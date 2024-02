Tipperary’s Sam Bennett was just pipped on the line in the final stage of the Tour de Provence.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider looked to have timed his sprint to perfection however Belgian Tom Van Asbroeck of the Israel-Premier Tech just edged the win.

The Carrick on Suir rider finished 9th overall in the 4-day French race and will now head to the UAE Tour which starts this day week.