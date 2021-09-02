County football championship gets underway in Tipperary today

By
Paul Carroll
-
(c)Sportsfocus.ie

The 2021 Tipperary senior football championship gets underway this evening with one game taking place.

The championship opener sees Éire Óg Annacarty take on Moyne/Templetuohy in Boherlahan at quarter-to-7.

The other game in this group takes place on Saturday, and sees Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Ballyporeen,

This years football championship will see the return of quarter-finals, allowing the top two teams from each group to progress to the knockout stages.

Round 1 county senior football championship fixtures:

Thursday 2nd:
Éire Óg Annacarty vs Moyne/Templetuohy, Boherlahan, 6.45pm.

Friday 3rd:
Cahir vs Aherlow , Ballyporeen, 7.30pm.

Saturday 4th:
Moyle Rovers vs Upperchurch-Drombane, Cashel, 6pm.
Kilsheelan-Kilcash vs Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, 6pm.
Loughmore-Castleiney vs Killenaule, Littleton, 6pm.
Rockwell Rovers vs JK Brackens, Holycross, 6pm.

Sunday 5th:
Ardfinnan vs Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, 1.30pm.
Arravale Rovers vs Moycarkey-Borris, Golden, 3.30pm.

Round 1 county intermediate championship fixtures:

Saturday 4th:
Fethard vs Golden-Kilfeacle, Cahir, 1pm.
Mullinahone vs Clonmel Óg, Fethard, 6pm.
Galtee Rovers vs Drom-Inch, Dundrum, 6pm.

Sunday 5th:
Father Sheehys vs Cashel King Cormacs, New Inn, 1.30pm.
Borrisokane vs Clonoulty/Rossmore, Templemore, 2pm.
Clonmel Commercials B vs Looughmore-Castleiney B, Cashel, 6pm.
Moyle Rovers B vs JK Brackens B, Boherlahan, 6pm.