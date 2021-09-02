County football championship gets underway in Tipperary today

The 2021 Tipperary senior football championship gets underway this evening with one game taking place.
The championship opener sees Éire Óg Annacarty take on Moyne/Templetuohy in Boherlahan at quarter-to-7.
The other game in this group takes place on Saturday, and sees Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Ballyporeen,
This years football championship will see the return of quarter-finals, allowing the top two teams from each group to progress to the knockout stages.
Round 1 county senior football championship fixtures:
Thursday 2nd:
Éire Óg Annacarty vs Moyne/Templetuohy, Boherlahan, 6.45pm.
Friday 3rd:
Cahir vs Aherlow , Ballyporeen, 7.30pm.
Saturday 4th:
Moyle Rovers vs Upperchurch-Drombane, Cashel, 6pm.
Kilsheelan-Kilcash vs Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, 6pm.
Loughmore-Castleiney vs Killenaule, Littleton, 6pm.
Rockwell Rovers vs JK Brackens, Holycross, 6pm.
Sunday 5th:
Ardfinnan vs Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, 1.30pm.
Arravale Rovers vs Moycarkey-Borris, Golden, 3.30pm.
Round 1 county intermediate championship fixtures:
Saturday 4th:
Fethard vs Golden-Kilfeacle, Cahir, 1pm.
Mullinahone vs Clonmel Óg, Fethard, 6pm.
Galtee Rovers vs Drom-Inch, Dundrum, 6pm.
Sunday 5th:
Father Sheehys vs Cashel King Cormacs, New Inn, 1.30pm.
Borrisokane vs Clonoulty/Rossmore, Templemore, 2pm.
Clonmel Commercials B vs Looughmore-Castleiney B, Cashel, 6pm.
Moyle Rovers B vs JK Brackens B, Boherlahan, 6pm.