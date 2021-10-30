County final lineups set in Tipperary senior and intermediate camogie championships

Drom-Inch’s march for three-in-a-row continues following today’s semi-final win in the Tipperary senior camogie championship.

The reigning champions defeated Cashel in the first of this year’s semi-finals in Boherlahan this afternoon.

The mid side were 0-13 to 1-05 winners, a result which sets up a repeat of last year’s county final.

That’s after Clonoulty/Rossmore survived a late comeback from Annacarty to win their semi-final clash in Dundrum.

The final score there was Clonoulty 0-14 Annacarty 1-09.

Meanwhile in the intermediate camogie championship, both semi-finals were decided today.

Last year’s beaten county finalists Shannon Rovers booked their place in this year’s final.

That’s after they beat Borrisileigh by the narrowest of margins in The Ragg, winning on a final score of 0-14 to 1-10.

The other semi-final also took place in The Ragg today and saw Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams defeat Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The final score there was 0-16 to 0-12.