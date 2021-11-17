Contrasting fortunes for Tipperary schools in Under-19 football action

There was late heartbreak for Clonmel High School as they nearly secured victory in Kerry in the Corn Uí Mhuirí under 19 A schools competition.

An injury time goal for Scoil Phobail Rathmore gave the Kerry side a 1-10 to 1-8 win over Clonmel, in a game Clonmel had to win to stay in the competition.

Rathmore entered the game on the back of a 17-point win over Dingle opposition in the first round, while Clonmel were comprehensively beaten by St Brendan’s of Killarney.

There was success for the footballers of Abbey CBS in Tipp Town.

They won their Under 19 B quarter final, beating Patrician Academy Mallow 3-10 to 1-14 earlier today.