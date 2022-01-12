Contrasting fortunes for Nenagh schools in Munster knockout games

There were contrasting fortunes for two Nenagh schools in Munster knockout games this afternoon.

Nenagh CBS have been beaten by De La Salle of Waterford in the Quarter Finals of the Harty Cup in Bansha.

It finished 4-13 to 0-16 this lunchtime.

It leaves Thurles CBS as the sole Tipperary school left in the Under 19 A hurling competition.

In Camogie, St Mary’s of Nenagh won their Munster Under 19 B semi-final this afternoon in Mallow.

They beat Coláiste an Phiarsaigh of Glanmire by 4-6 to 1-10, to qualify for a final scheduled for this Saturday against Coláiste Muire Ennis.