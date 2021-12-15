Conor Sweeney looking forward to local rivalry in Munster junior hurling final

Conor Sweeney says he’s looking forward to ‘great rivalry’ in this year’s Munster junior hurling final.

The Tipperary football captain’s Skeheenarinky reached the provincial decider following an extra-time win over Ogonelloe in last weekend’s semi-final.

Their opponents for the decider is Cork side Ballygiblin, who share the Cork-Tipperary border with Skeheenarinky.

They are set to do battle on the 8th or 9th of January and Conor Sweeney says it’s the Munster final they all hoped for:

“They’re only over the road from ourselves in Ballyporeen and Sekeheen, it’s right on the border, you couldn’t get closer.

“Ballygiblin is the hurling club of Mitchelstown and as you know Mitchelstown is the big town and Ballygiblin is kind of their sister club, it’d be like Ballyporeen and Skeheenarinky.

“My mother actually only came from up the road from there so we are extremely close to the border there.

“It’ll be great rivalry and we’re really looking forward to it.

“It’s probably the Munster final we all kind of hoped for, two neighbouring parishes going hammer and tongs at it.”