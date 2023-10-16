Connors’ late point takes county senior hurling final to replay

For the third year in a row, the county senior hurling final is going to a replay.

Thurles Sarsfields and Kiladangan played out a draw in Semple Stadium yesterday, with the game ending on a final score of Thurles Sarsfields 0-22 Kiladangan 1-19.

The goal for Kiladangan came from Paul Flynn in the second half whilst it was a Willie Connors long range point that levelled the game in injury time.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Thurles Sarsfields manager Padraic Maher says they’re happy to get another chance at winning the Dan Breen Cup:

“At the end of it I suppose we are happy enough to still be in with a chance of winning it the next day.

“I thought we were going to pull away and then they came back, I think they went a point up with 10 minutes or that to go.

“It was going either way that way and we just had a couple of opportunities near the end where we could’ve taken a score to put us a point up but look, we are delighted to get another crack at it and we’ll regroup again.”

The replay has been fixed for Sunday October 29th at 3pm in Semple Stadium.

Meanwhile, the premier intermediate final replay between Lorrha and Thurles Sarsfields has been fixed for Saturday October 21st at 2.30pm in Nenagh.