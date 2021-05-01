Colin O’Riordan’s Sydney Swans produce sensational comeback victory over Geelong Cats

Colin O’Riordan’s Sydney Swans have produced a sensational win in the AFL this morning.

After being down by as much as 29 points in the first quarter against the Geelong Cats, the Swans got the winning score of the game in final ninety seconds, winning on a scoreline of 90 points to 88.

In his first start of the season, the Tipperary senior footballer played the full game in front of nearly 30-thousand people in Sydney.

O’Riordan recorded 14 disposals in the win, which see’s Sydney move up to fourth place in the table.