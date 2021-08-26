Colin O’Riordan named in squad for Sydney Swans playoff game

Colin O’Riordan has been named in the match day squad for Sydney Swans’ playoff game this weekend.

The Tipperary senior footballer’s side play the Greater Western Sydney Giants in an Elimination game on Saturday.

The Sydney Swans finished the regular season in 6th place, with the Giants finishing in 7th place in the final standings.

The Killea native, wo has made 5 appearances this season, has been named as an interchange for the Swans, in the game where a loss will end the season for either side.

That game gets underway in Tasmania at 20-past-6 Irish time Saturday morning.