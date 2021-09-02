Colin O’Riordan named 2021 Sydney Swans “Best Clubman”

Colin O’Riordan has been named the 2021 Sydney Swans “Best Clubman”.

In winning the award, the Killea native was described by the club as “a teammate who is caring of all players and staff and who wears his heart on his sleeve for the football club.”

O’Riordan also finished as runner up for the clubs VFL player of the year award.

The Tipperary senior footballer made six appearances for the Swans’ AFL team in 2021, however, his contract is up following his sides’ playoff loss to the Greater Western Sydney Giants last weekend.