Colin Meagher takes February Tipp FM Sports Star Award

The February winner of the Tipp FM February Sports Star Award has been named.

A wide range of sports people from across the county were in the running.

They included Bryan O Mara and AJ Willis for their performances in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Clodagh Daly of St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh and Leah McGrath of St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipp town who were both on the Ireland Under 15 squad in soccer last month.

Runner David Mansfield of Clonmel AC was also nominated for his personal and Tipperary best in the recent Seville marathon.

The winner though was Colin Meagher from the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

The Clonmel resident became a national champion in February, when he became Irish Amateur Welterweight Champion of the IMMAF (Irish Mixed Martial Arts Federation) in what was the first official championships of its kind.

Despite injuring his shoulder AC joint in the first round of the Welterweight final the head coach of SBG Clonmel kept going for a famous victory.

Colin will receive a specially engraved plaque from John Quirke Jewellers and will enjoy lunch in the company of friends at the all-new Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, the sponsor the Sports Star awards.