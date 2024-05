A fixture has been made for Tipperary’s final group game in the Tailteann Cup.

After losses so far against Antrim and Sligo, the Premier’s last game of the group stages comes against Wexford, who are also coming off consecutive defeats.

Tipp’s score difference is currently -21, meaning they will likely need a big win to qualify for the knockout stages.

The sides will meet in Netwatch Cullen Park at 2pm on Sunday June 2nd.