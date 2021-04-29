Close battles in Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment semi-finals

The finalists will be announced tomorrow in the search to find Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

There have been some close fought battles already to get to the last four.

The semi-final pairings are the Tipperary Senior Footballers who bridged an 85 year gap by winning the Munster title go up against Carrick on Suir super sprinter Sam Bennett who won two stages and the prestigious Green jersey in last year’s Tour de France.

On the other side of the draw Nicky English’s kicked goal against Cork in the 1987 Munster senior hurling final is up against Rachael Blackmore who made history this year at the Cheltenham Festival before adding to her successes by taking the Aintree Grand National.

You can vote now on the Tipp FM website.