Clonmel’s search of first AIL win of the season continues following loss to Skerries

One Tipperary team was in AIL action today.

It was in Division 2C where Clonmel were welcoming Skerries to Ardghaoithe.

Skerries made it four wins from four, seeing off the home team on a final score of 24 points to nil.

For Clonmel, their search of a first win continues following today’s result, leaving them with two losses and two draws from their opening four games.

Meanwhile, Cashel’s Division 2A game with Rainey Old Boys which was scheduled for today, was called off due to Coovid-19 concerns within the Derry side.