Clonmel’s O’Keeffe sets sights on professional boxing world title

Clonmel boxer Shauna O’Keeffe has been speaking about her recent decision to turn professional.

Now based in Essex, O’Keeffe is looking to make her pro debut in the coming month.

Finding the right fix with trainer and promoter was a big factor in O’Keeffe’s decision.

She explains that when the right fit came along it was an easy decision:

“I was under the illusion that you had to have an Olympic gold medal or nobody would look at you but my pedigree was so good that he said there was no reason why you can’t.

“I started digging deeper and deeper into it and I made the decision, it was a very easy one.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s been a long road, I’ve decided to turn pro since May and it actually only happened signed, sealed and delivered four weeks ago.

“A lot of thought had to go in to it, you had to be very careful who you’re going to go with.

“A lot of offers were there but I just needed to find the right fit but thankfully after a couple of months I’ve found the right fit and now I’m very happy in the pro game.”

