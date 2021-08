Clonmel’s Daire Lynch has won the mens singles title at the National Rowing championships.

Lynch won the race which featured Olympic Gold medalists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy along with 2016 Olympic Silver medalist Gary O’Donovan.

Paul O’Donovan mounted an attack in last 500-metres but the Clonmel man was able to hold off the gold medalist to take the victory.

Lynch finished in a time of 06:53.633.