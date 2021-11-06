Clonmel Commercials secure Tipperary Ladies Football senior B crown

Clonmel Commercials were crowned Tipperary ladies football senior B champions last night.

The South side made the trip to the University of Limerick to take on Templemore in yesterday’s final.

The final score in UL was Clonmel 1-13 Templemore 1-6.

That game kicked off a busy weekend of Ladies Football in Tipperary this weekend.

Both the senior and intermediate finals take place in Lattin on Sunday.

The intermediate decider sees Galtee Rovers taking on Ardfinnan at half-past-12 whilst the senior final throws in at 2.30pm and sees Aherlow go up against Brian Borus.