Change in the Handpassing Rule could be on the cards

Changing the handpassing rule could improve the game of hurling according to a local analyst.

A motion was passed at this year’s Tipperary GAA convention to outlaw the handpass in it’s current form.

The motion, proposed by Nenagh Éire Óg clubman and former Tipp hurler Conor O’Donovan intends to eliminate throwing off the ball from the game of hurling.

The motion will go before GAA Congress in 2025 and Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star says it is worth a trial:

“It’s definitely worth looking at and it gives Conor O’Donovan time to canvass other counties. Maybe trial it at some levels, maybe the Fitzgibbon Cup or in the League”.