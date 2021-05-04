Championship campaign for Tipp ladies footballers to start in mid July

The All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship will get underway in July, with the final pencilled in for Sunday, September 5th.

The LGFA have announced their fixture roadmap for the summer with the All-Ireland series to start on the weekend of July 10th / 11th, following the conclusion of the National League.

The draw for the Championship will be made shortly with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

Provincial championships will only be played if those provinces see an opportunity to do so later in the year.

Club championships can commence once the county is knocked out of the All-Ireland series.

The LGFA’s Management Committee also took the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA also hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – and will be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly.