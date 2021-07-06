Cashel’s O’Donoghue named on bench for Ireland U-20s Six Nations clash

Cashel’s Fearghail O’Donoghue will be looking to make his first appearance for the Ireland Under 20s in the Six Nations tomorrow afternoon.

The second row forward, representing Cashel RFC and Munster, has been named on the bench for Ireland’s game against Italy in Cardiff tomorrow at 2pm.

He was previously named on the bench for the game against Wales a fortnight ago, but didn’t see any game time that day.

He’s joined on the bench by Cistercian College Roscrea graduate, Birr man Ronan Loughnane.

Ireland started the campaign with two wins, but suffered defeat to England last week.

Cork man Alex Kendellen will captain the Irish side tomorrow from flanker.

Commenting ahead of the game, Irish Head Coach Richie Murphy said: “We’ve had to dust ourselves down following the disappointment of last week and the focus of the group has been really good as we bid to bounce back against Italy. It has been a demanding schedule but this presents players with opportunities and there are a number of guys who have worked really hard to earn their selection this week. We’re looking forward to seeing them in action in the green jersey.”

Ireland U20s (v Italy):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

11. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

1. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

7. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

8. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).

Replacements:

16. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

19. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

20. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

24. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. Levi Vaughan (Terenure College/Terenure RFC/Leinster)

26. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster).