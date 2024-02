Two wins on the road for Tipperary teams the AIL this afternoon

In Division 2A, second placed Cashel won 17-13 away to UL Bohemians with ties from half-backs Kevin O’Connor and Jack Evenden.

And in Division 2C, Clonmel won 21-8 in Tyrone against Omagh Academicals thanks to seven penalties from the boot of out-half Joey O’Connor.

Nenagh Ormond’s home game against Ballymena was postponed due to the weather and is due to be played on the 9th of March.