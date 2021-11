It’s gone full-time in Boherlahan where the Tipperary senior football relegation final was taking place.

Cahir and Moyne/Templetuohy were battling it out to retain their senior football status.

It finished Cahir 3-8 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-5, meaning Moyne have been relegated to the second tier of club football in Tipperary.

The result for Moyne/Templeytuohy comes just one week after their win in the county intermediate hurling final.