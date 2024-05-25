Bridie Laffan nee Maher, Castleiney

Kilcurkee, Castleiney and formerly of 19 Main Street, Templemore.

24th of May 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her loving husband Joe.

Will be very sadly missed by her devoted family Marty, Tommy, Gerdy, Frances, Angelina, Veronica and Denise, sons in law, Ivan, John and Paris, daughters in law, Kathryn and Dianne, grandchildren David, Michael, Andrew, Daniel, Emma, Grace, Annabelle and Tristan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5 pm. Removal at 7 pm to St. John The Baptist Church Castleiney to arrive at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 am. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards.

House Private please, family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Home Care, C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.