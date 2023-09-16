Busy day of County hurling action – two live games on Tipp FM

Two semi-final spots will be decided today in the county senior hurling championship.

First up, at 3.30pm in Semple Stadium, Loughmore/Castleieny take on Roscrea.

That game is followed by Kiladangan’s meeting with Holycross/Ballycahill at 5.15pm, also in Semple Stadium.

Whilst the knockout stages will be new territory for a young Holycross team today, an experienced Kiladanagn will be aiming to reach a fifth straight semi-final.

Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star says despite losing their last two group games, Holycross are a club going in the right direction:

“It’s hard to look past Kiladangan.

“Holycross will be disappointed with the way they have qualified.

“It’s great that they are there and they haven’t been there in a long time and they’ll be delighted to be at this stage but they didn’t play well against Templederry the last day and only by the luck of the new format for qualifying teams on the same points they mightn’t have gtten through.

“It’s progress all the same, there is a lot of young players coming through with the club and they’ll be trying to phase them in and build a team over the next few years.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of both of those games this afternoon with thanks to Tipperary ETB.

Meanwhile, in the premier intermediate hurling championship today, one quarter-final is down for decision.

It’s in Borrisoleigh at 3pm where Burgess take on Thurles Sarsfields.

At the other end of the second tier, Sea Treacys and Portroe go to battle in Newport at 5pm in their relegation semi-final.

Three semi-final spots are on offer in the county intermediate hurling championship today.

At 1.30pm in Nenagh it’s Moneygall against Borrisokane, at 2pm in Dundrum Drom-Inch face Golden-Kilfeacle and at 2pm in Cahir it’s Cappawhite against Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

There’s also a relegation semi-final in the third tier, it’s Dundrum at 4pm where Upperchurch-Drombane meet Arravale Rovers.

Just one game takes place today in the county intermediate camogie championship.

Newcomers Moneygall will go top of the table if they can defaet third placed Cahir.

Throw-in is at 6.30pm in Moneygall.