O’Keefe: Punch perfect performance against Polish opponent

Local boxer Shauna O’Keefe says she’s extremely happy with her performance in her second professional bout.

The Clonmel native recorded a 3rd round knockout against Poland’s Angelika Oles in Galway on Saturday night.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time Shauna said it was a near perfect performance.

“From what I’ve seen it’s a punch perfect performance. I think I got hit once and it was in the 3rd round when I walked her down just before the knockout. So for me that’s an exceptional performance. I’m really, really happy with it.

“I felt at home in the ring last Saturday night, I felt like turning pro is the best decision I ever made. I’m not going to lie I questioned it a small bit after the professional debut I questioned whether it was a good idea but Saturday night made me believe it’s the best decision I ever made.”