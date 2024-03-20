O’Keefe: Punch perfect performance against Polish opponent

By
Pat Murphy
-
Shauna O'Keeffe pictured with her team from Clonmel Boxing Club. Photo from Martin Fennessy's Facebook page via Canva.com.

Local boxer Shauna O’Keefe says she’s extremely happy with her performance in her second professional bout.

The Clonmel native recorded a 3rd round knockout against Poland’s Angelika Oles in Galway on Saturday night.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time Shauna said it was a near perfect performance.

“From what I’ve seen it’s a punch perfect performance. I think I got hit once and it was in the 3rd round when I walked her down just before the knockout. So for me that’s an exceptional performance. I’m really, really happy with it.

“I felt at home in the ring last Saturday night, I felt like turning pro is the best decision I ever made. I’m not going to lie I questioned it a small bit after the professional debut I questioned whether it was a good idea but Saturday night made me believe it’s the best decision I ever made.”