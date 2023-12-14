O’Keefe already building towards second pro fight

Shauna O’Keeffe has been reflecting on her professional boxing debut.

The Clonmel native had a successful maiden bout, defeating Vaida Masiokaite in London’s York Hall last weekend.

After six rounds of action, the Tipp woman was judged to have won five of them, improving her professional record to 1-0.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke, Shauna says she felt the nerves on the ring walk.

“I think I was in a bit of a daze, it was a lot.

“The training was brand new, everything was going good, I was fully prepared and then, I think they just don’t mentally prepare you for exactly what is happening when you do that ring walk and you realise ‘oh my god this is actually my pro debut, I’m in York Hall’.

“This is something I’ve worked towards my entire life and my entire boxing career.

“I was in a bit of a trance to be honest with you until the third round.”

Shauna also announced on Monday evening’s Extra-Time that her next fight will take place on Saturday February 3rd, 2024 in York Hall, London.