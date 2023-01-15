Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin secures a PDC Tour Card

Tipperary now has a professional darts player.

Dylan Slevin’s win over former UK Open finalist Colin Osbourne has guaranteed the Borrisokane man a PDC Tour card at the Q-School in Milton Keynes.

He now sits at number 2 on the Order of Merit with 8 points.

Meanwhile, it’s the end of the road for Stephen Rosney.

After two big wins today, the Nenagh man was beaten 6-5 by England’s Carl Sneyd.

Stephen didn’t get a tour card, but he had a great week getting to the final stage and taking some big names along the way.