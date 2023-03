Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin secured a number of wins today at the PDC Players Championship 5.

In his opening round game today, the Tipp man bested UK Open Champion Andrew Gilding 6-1, averaging a 99.91.

He then banked another win when up against Mario Vandenbogaerde, winning 6-3, putting him in the last 32 and averaging 98.8 in that win.

Unfortunately, his winning streak came to an end in the third round game and saw the Borrisokane man beaten by Keegan Brown 6-4.